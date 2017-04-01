Three-pronged strategy kicks off to turn AJK a true model welfare region: Raja Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (AJK), April 1 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said

on Saturday that his government is engaged in turning Azad Jammu Kashmir into a true developed and prosperous region under the three-pronged priority.

“Liberation of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, welfare of the people and

establishment of good governance in AJK are top priorities of PML (N) government”, Farooq Haider stated while talking to various public representative delegations at the PM house at Saturday eve.

Earlier AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday paid

surprise visit to different parts of the State’s capital city and mixed up with common citizens.

The Prime Minister left for city silently driving him to the city

markets. Prime minister on the occasion interacted with people and inquired about the civic and other issues of their daily life. Though majority of the people got overwhelmed after seeing the prime minister standing among them without the usual, multi-layered security and took pictures with him.

During an informal chat with the masses on this occasion some

of the citizens pointed out that sewerage system are not properly maintained while pipe lines of water supply are also substandard. The Prime Minister expressed anger over the poor arrangements of sewerage and water supply in the city and directed Muzaffarabad Municipal Corporation and Public Health Department for early resolution of the issues.

The Prime Minister asked Municipal Corporation and Muzaffarabad

Development Authority to submit detailed report regarding cleanliness situation in the city.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities to take immediate

adequate measures for the beautification of the capital city.

The prime minister Raja Farooq Haider inaugurated Sailani Art gallery in

the State’s metropolis on Saturday and highly appreciated the efforts of Syed Qasim Sailani for promoting art in the city.

Later the prime minister visited the renewed journalist Sardar Dil

Pazeer Abbasi’s residence and offered Fateh for his mother who died a few days back. Member Legislative Assembly Dr. Mustafa Bashir was also present on the occasion.