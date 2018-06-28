Three Pakistani youth receive Queen’s Young Leaders award

LONDON, June 28 (APP)::Three young Pakistanis, Mahnoor Syed, Haroon Yasin and Hassan Mujtaba Zaidi were awarded prestigious Queen Young Leaders Award from Her Majesty The Queen in a special ceremony held

at Buckingham Palace here.

Together they have joined a network of 240 powerful young leaders, from 53 Commonwealth countries, who are driving change to make the world a better place, a statement of the High Commission said.

Mahnoor, 19, from Lahore, created the start-up, Spread the Word, and is supporting

underprivileged people through educational workshops.

Haroon, 26, from Islamabad, is giving children from underprivileged backgrounds the chance of

a good education and Hassan, 28, from Lahore, is helping marginalised young people in Pakistan.

Felicitating the Young Leaders, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Syed Ibne Abbas said “My heartiest congratulations to the three Young Leaders on receiving this prestigious award from Her Majesty the Queen”.

“The Queen’s Young Leaders Award recognizes the work that our youth is doing to transform the lives in their community and beyond. Such promising young people of Pakistan reassure nation’s confidence in its bright future. They are, indeed, the role model for the youth.”

The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards are given on the basis of the youth’s community services and recognise exceptional people between the ages 18 to 29, across the Commonwealth, who are taking a lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives.