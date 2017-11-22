Three Pakistan Navy offiercs promoted

Islamabad, November 22, (APP):Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem and two commodores, namely Cdre Naveed Ashraf and Cdre Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral respectively with immediate effect.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. The Admiral has distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff experience, said a press release issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy) here on Wednesday.

His important command appointments include Commanding Officer of Missile Boat and Destroyer, Commander Combined Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PN War College Lahore and Flag Officer Sea Training. His last appointment was Commander Coast.

His important staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief Inspector (Navy) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and US Naval War College. In recognition of his meritorious services, Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military). The Admiral is presently performing the duties of Chief of Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer of three destroyers, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron. His Staff appointments include, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force–150 HQ NAVCENT, Bahrain and Captain Training (Surface Wing) at HQ FOST.

Presently, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf is Commanding 25th Destroyer Squadron of PN Fleet. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College USA.

In addition, he has also done Royal College of Defence Studies Course from UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been decorated with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat. Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989 after completing initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy and Britannia Royal Naval College, Darthmouth, UK.

As Navigation specialist and Principal Warfare Officer, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointment includes Commanding Officer of Type-21 Ship.

Whereas, his distinguished staff appointments include Director Naval Developmental Plans, Director Naval Operations, Directing Staff at NDU, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans).

Presently, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami is serving as Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Command & General Staff College, Philippines and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).