Three new films to be released this month

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Three new films will be released in the country during the current month.

These films are: ‘Earth the Destination’, of film star

Shan, an Indian film of Mehash Bhat, ‘Earth Ka Re-make’, and

film ‘Rangraiz’.

The songs of film ‘Rangraiz’ have become very popular

before its release. Arwa Hussain has performed a unique role

in this film.

Film star Shan told APP here on Tuesday that he did a

lot of work in every section of the film to make it a great

success.