Three new films to be released this month

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Three new films will be released in the country during the current month.
These films are: ‘Earth the Destination’, of film star
Shan, an Indian film of Mehash Bhat, ‘Earth Ka Re-make’, and
film ‘Rangraiz’.
The songs of film ‘Rangraiz’ have become very popular
before its release. Arwa Hussain has performed a unique role
in this film.
Film star Shan told APP here on Tuesday that he did a
lot of work in every section of the film to make it a great
success.
