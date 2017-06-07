Three motions carried out in Senate

ISLAMABAD June 7 (APP): The Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday carried out three motions.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges moved a motion that the time for presentation of report of the Committee on the breach of privilege of the House by the Secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Islamabad, by providing incorrect and incomplete reply to Senate starred question No. 52, asked by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, set down for answering on 12th April, 2017, may be extended for a period of forty five working days with effect from 12th June, 2017.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges moved a motion that the time for presentation of report of the Committee on the breach of privilege of the Senate by the Ministry of Finance and National Bank of Pakistan by not acting upon the Ruling of the Chairman Senate dated 4th November, 2016, regarding taking action against the officers/officials of the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Pakistan who had drafted and approved the misleading answer to starred question No. 4, set down for answering on 6th September, 2016, for placing the same before the Parliament, may be extended for a further period of forty five working days with effect from 30th June, 2017.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges moved a motion that the time for presentation of report of the Committee on Privilege Motion No. 1(257)/2016-M, moved by Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, against the Chairman CDA for not implementing the recommendations of the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on the matter of proposed conversion of 1400 acres of NARC land by CDA into residential/commercial plots, may be extended for a further period of forty five working days with effect from 29th June, 2017.