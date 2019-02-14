Three more rain spells likely during this month: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Three more rain-spells are expected during this month in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Khalid Malik said on Thursday.

Talking to PTV, he said more snowfall is expected in Murree and northern hilly areas which may cause land sliding and these more spells are expected with moderate intensity from 20 to 25 millimeters.