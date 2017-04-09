Three more matches decided in FATA Super League Twenty20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, Apr 9 (APP): Three more matches decided when Khyber Alhaj Eagle, Bajaur Nagayanli and Bajaur Blues advanced to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing FATA Super League Twenty20 Cricket Tournament being played at Bajaur Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first match Khyber Alhaj Eagle club won the toss and invited Khyber Shinwari club to bat first. Khyber Shinwari club made 82 runs in the allotted 15 overs. Wahab Ali made 25 runs not out, Salman Shinwari (18) were the key contributors. Saqib claimed three wickets, Abdullah got two wickets.

In reply, Khyber Alhaj Eagle chased the target in just 5.2 overs. Jawad hammered 52 runs not out, Mehrab scored 15 runs. Mehtab got one wicket. Thus Khyber Ali Eagle won the match by nine wickets.

In the second match Bajaur Nagayanli won the toss and elected to field first. Bajaur Golloona 167 runs all out after playing 14.5. Kamran Ghulam made 51 with four boundaries and two sixes, Hamid scored 17 runs. Irfan took three wickets, Bilal got three wickets and Ihsan took two wickets.

In reply, Bajaur Nagayanli chased the target in 11.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Mir Azam struck 33 runs. Gulzada made not out 30 runs, Umar Sadiq scored 36 runs not out. Kamran Ghulam got one wicket.

In the third match Bajaur Blues won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 154 for the loss of 18 overs with Walayat made 76 runs with seven boundaries and three sixes, Ghani Khan made 40 runs with three boundaries. For Mohmand Youth Waseem took four wickets, Rehman got two wickets.

In the play, Mohmand Youth failed to chase the target and bundled out for 102 runs only after playing 15.5 overs. Zubair scored 25 runs, Rehman made 16 runs. For Bajaur Blues Saleem claimed six wickets for 26 runs in three overs spell, Riaz got two wickets.