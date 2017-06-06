Three-month Summer Art Camp starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): A three-Month Children Summer Art Camp

was started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

Over 50 students under age of 6 to 16 are participating in camp of various educational institutions of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An official of PNCA said during three-month art camp, the participants would be trained in painting, music keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

The classes would daily held from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

He said that the Arts Council continued to create comprehensive programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill building and exploration capacity for students.

He said that Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah would also

join the training session with students on Wednesday.

He said that Summer Art Camps was a regular feature of PNCA’s

programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur

artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.