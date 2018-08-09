Three matches decided in Zalmi Azadi Cricket Cup

LAHORE, Aug 09 (APP):Kohat Zalmi and Chitral Zalmi and Haripur Zalmi notched up victories on the second day of the Zalmi Azadi Cricket Cup at different venues of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Kohat Zalmi Blues defeated FR Zalmi by 4 runs. Muhammad Dawood scored 64 runs and Shakeel Shah added 38 runs from the winning side, said the information made available here.

In the second match, Chitral Zalmi outplayed Upper Dir Zalmi by 3 wickets. Noshad contributed 34 runs and played the match winning innings.

In the third match of the day, Haripur Zalmi scored a thumping 7 wicket win over Abbottabad Zalmi by 7 wickets, and Aqib Jamshed was the star player from the winning side.