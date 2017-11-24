Three matches decided in PHF U-16 hockey championship

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Punjab Blues, Punjab Reds and Islamabad fashioned out victories on the fifth day of PHF Under-16 Boys’

Schools National Hockey Championships at the Bakht Ali Dahot Hockey Stadium, Khairpur on Friday.

All the teams had easy sailing after registering fine victories

against their respective rivals, said the information made available

here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The results of matches and their scorers:

Punjab Blues defeated KPK Greens 5-1

Scorers: Punjab Blues: Waleed Shafiq (2), Arshad Liaquat (2),

Arsal Saleem

KPK Greens: Ahsan Rasheed.

Punjab Reds defeated KPK Whites 3-0

Scorers: Abdul Rahman, Mohammaf Sajid, Abuzar

Islamabad defeated Balochistan Reds 6-1

Scorers: Islamabad: Ayaz Ahmed 2, Aadil Waleed, Mohammad Usman,

Syed Shahzaib, Usman Nawaz.

Baluchistan Reds: Emad.