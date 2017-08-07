Three matches decided in CM Punjab independence day cricket cup

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Three matches were decided in the Punjab Chief

Minister Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup here at LCCA ground on Monday.

Rawalpindi Rams defeated Lahore Lions by six runs. Rawalpindi scored 117

runs while playing first. Shahzad Abbasi remained top scorer with 31 runs. Anas Mustafa took 4/12 wickets for Lahore Lions. In reply, Lahore could muster only 111 runs in the allotted overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Sadiq Qureshi remained unbeaten on 30 while Zohaib Amanat contributed 29 runs. Shahzad Abbasi grabbed two wickets and was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

Multan Tigers defeated Rawalpindi Stags by 21 runs in the second match at

the same venue. Multan Tigers piled up 140 runs in their turn while Rawalpindi bowled out for 119 in 18 overs in their bid to chase the total.

In the girls match of the same tournament, Lahore Unicorns outplayed

Rawalpindi Dolphins by 9 wickets in Kinnaird College ground. Iram Javed was declared player of the match.