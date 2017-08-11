Three killed, 24 injured in roadside IED blast

BAJAUR AGENCY , Aug 11 (APP): At least three people were killed and as

many as 24 were wounded in a roadside remote control bomb blast in Charmang area Tehsil Nawagai along the Pak-Afghan border here on Friday.

Officials of the local administration told media that the incident was

occurred in Matak area, the hilly and border locality of Nawagai Tehsil.

They added that three persons died on the spot while 24 were seriously

wounded in the explosion. Political authorities told APP that a vehicle carrying laborers was hit by a roadside IED. The dead were identified as Khairur Rehman resident of Babara and Rahimzada resident of Hasham village Bajaur Agency while the identity of third person was yet to ascertained.

Levies personnel accompanied by residents of nearby areas rushed to the

blast site and started rescue operation.

All the wounded were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital Khar

where conditions of some victims were stated to be critical.

An official of the local health department told that six wounded were

airlifted to Peshawar due to their critical condition. According to the doctors of the Agency headquarters hospital, some wounded were discharged from the hospital after first-aid.

The security forces started search operation after the blast. Meanwhile

senior officials of the political administration and security forces including political agent Abdul Amir Khattak visited the Agency headquarters hospital inquired after health of injured of the blast.