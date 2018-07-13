Four Killed, 26 injured in blast on JUI-F election caravan

BANNU, July 13 (APP)::At least four people were killed and 14 other injured in a bomb blast on Jamiat

Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) election caravan in the jurisdiction of police station Howaid

here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer Bannu, Karim Khan said the blast

targeted the caravan of JUI-F leader, Akram Khan Durrani who was on way to

attend an election gathering in the area.

He said it was not yet clear if the blast was a suicide

attack however evidence showed that the explosive was placed in a motorcycle

parked on the route of JUI-F caravan.

Most of the injured, he said were the squad members on duty

for security of Akram Khan Durrani and others. The blast took place at a

distance of about 40 meters from the site of public gathering.

The injured including two women were shifted to Bannu hospital

where condition of five was stated to be critical.

Akram Khan Durrani who sustained minor wounds in the blast,

later visited Bannu hospital and inquired after the health of the injured. He

expressed solidarity with the injured and prayed for their early

recovery.

Durrani is contesting election from NA-35 against PTI Chief Imran

Khan.