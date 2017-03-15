Three hardcore terrorists executed at Sahiwal Jail

RAWALPINDI, March 15 (APP): Three more hardcore terrorists, involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attacks on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies on Wednesday were executed at High Security Prison Sahiwal.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), those executed were tried at military courts, which so far have awarded death sentences to 161 terrorists of which 21 have been executed.

Detail of each case of executions carried on Wednesday is asunder:

Said Zaman Khan S/O Said Nawas Khan. The convict was an active member of Harkat ul Jehad-e-Islami.

He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers as well as damage to government property. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Shawaleh S/O Gul Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Zeeshan S/O Abdul Qayyum Khan. The convict was an active member of Harkat ul Jihad-e-Islami.

He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offence before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.