Three goals rallies steers Shinwari FC to enter into FATA Football Super League semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Oct 20 (APP):Three goals rallies by international footballer Atiq Shinwari steered Shinwari FC to enter into the semi-finals of the FATA Football Super League 2017 being played here at the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Atiq also made the second hat-trick of the FFSL when he slammed in three consecutive goals in the 18th, 33rd and 56th minute and another international player Rasool scored the fourth goal in the dying moments to guide team to a convincing 4-0 victory against Dara Eagle of Dara Adam Khail.

Before the start of the match, Director Sports and Youth Affair FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan was the chief guest and the players of both the quarter-finals teams – Shinwari FC of Landikotal Tehsil Khyber Agency and Dara Adam Khail were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari, Secretary FATA Volleyball Association Khurshid Iqbal, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan lauded the organizing committee for holding FATA Football Super League-2017 in which players from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Afghanistan also took part.

The League, he said, helped in portraying a soft image of FATA and Pakistan to the rest of the world. He said such activities are actually a source of highlighting the actual picture of the youth of Pakistan who are peace loving and talented in various sports.

He said Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra is very keen and directed them to hold sports and youth affairs activities all across FATA.

He said soon Inter-School Youth Festival will be organized wherein all the affiliated schools of FATA would take part in various sports activities.

He also appreciated Shahid Khan Shinwari for involving youth in healthy sports activities.

Earlier, the match was started on fast tempo and till the end of the first 17-minute play the ball was most confined to mid-field. It was center mid-fielder Atiq Shinwari international footballer, who slammed in a beautiful goal from the long distance, giving no time to rival goal-keeper to stop his forceful kick.

After taking lead in the 18th minute, Shinwari FC put in more pressure to double the lead but they were not allowed by Dara Eagle deep defenders specially the goal-keeper. Goal-keeper Imran thwarted three easy goal scoring opportunities of Shinwari FC with his spectacular goal-keeping.

Dara Eagle also tried their hard to level the tally but they were made individual bursts and no combination was witnessed in their rank. It was in the 33rd minute when Atiq again took a free ball from striker Rasool in front of the goal-post and dispatched it into the net to make the tally 2-0. At half-time Shinwari FC was leading by 2-0.

It was the second session in which Shinwari FC got full control over the position of the ball and made some good rallies of attacks as a result Aqiq Shinwari scored his third and team third goal as well through field attempt in the 56th minute to make the tally 3-0.

Dara Eagle also tried hard to reduce the margin and they got two easy goal scoring chances but first the attempt of Fahim and secondly Haris went wide from the goal-post. On the other hand international player Rasool scored the fourth goal for Shiwnari FC through field attempt after receiving a fine through from right winger Riaz. It was good cross sent in by Riaz and unmarked Rasool headed in to make the tally 4-0 for Shinwari FC. Zeeshan, Arshad, Allowddin and Muhammad Amin supervised the match while Qasi Asif acted as match commissioner.