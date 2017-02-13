Three FC personnel martyred in SWA blast

WANA, Feb 13 (APP): At least three security forces’ personnel embraced martyrdom when a remote controlled bomb targeted the forces in Zarmilan area of South Waziristan Agency here on Monday.

According to security sources, a remote controlled bomb targeted

security forces in Zarmilan area of South Waziristan martyring three FC personnel.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation to

nab the involved miscreants.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has strongly condemned the bomb blast in South Waziristan and reiterated the resolve that war against terror will continue till elimination of all terrorists. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred.