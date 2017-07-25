Three-day workshop on ‘Drama writing’ starts at PAL

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): A three-day workshop on “Drama
Writing” started here at Conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of
Letters (PAL) on Tuesday.
Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio in his opening
remarks said that the training workshops would definitely be a
source of encouragement and guidance for new emerging writers.
He said that Writing Drama explores the mechanisms of dramatic
story telling. The author makes a clear distinction between what is
written to be seen or heard (theater, cinema, television, radio,
opera and to a lesser extent comic books) and what is written to be
read (literature). The duration would be from 10 am to 5 Pm.
Ali Akbar Abbas would conduct this workshop for all three
days, at the end of the workshops the participants would be awarded
with certificate.
Earlier, PAL organized training workshops on poetry and
fiction for the fans of literature of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and
adjacent areas.
