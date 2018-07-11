Three-day Shandur Polo Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):A three-day annual Shandur Polo Festival was concluded at the world’s highest Polo ground in Chitral Valley, hundreds of visitors and tourists from across the country and abroad participated in the international festival.

The final match was played between the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral teams.

In the final match Chitral team defeated the Gilgit-Baltistan by 10-5 goals.

The teams of Chitral, Gilgit, Laspur and Ghizer participated in the polo tournment at the world’s highest Polo ground.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department arranged transport service from Chitral to Shandur to facilitate the visitors. “The local cultures including music of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan’s, performing arts and cultural heritage also displayed besides setting up stalls and a tent village for providing boarding and lodging facilities for both foreign and domestic tourists.

Polo the Game of Kings has been generally played in the northern regions including Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

The traditional dances of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan’s were also peformed during the festival. The tourists also enjoyed cultural, songs and traditional dances in the festival.

A beautiful display of fireworks was also arranged at night time during the festival. The paratroops of Special Services Group performed paragliding and received applause from the spectators.

Chitral valley’s natural beauty and pleasant weather attracts thousands of tourists from various parts of the country and around the globe every year.

The winning teams were awarded Rs100,000/ and runner-up Rs90,000 cash prizes.