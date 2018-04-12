Three day literary festival under way at UoS

SARGODHA, April 12 (APP)::A three day literary festival for exploring and promotion of literary and cultural aspects of society is in progress at the University of Sargodha.

Renowned academician, writers and journalists on the occasion spoke about the role of culture and literature in maintaining peace and tranquility amongst society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed stated that status co power structure always tries to influence culture and literature, produced by a society. War is an expression of power while knowledge, or more correctly, peace, is the negation of power.

Veteran columnist and political analyst Wajahat Masood, while delivering his talk, opined that although religion has significant impressions over culture, yet both terms should not be confused with each other because beliefs and traditions are one of the many components of culture.

Dr Nasir Abbas contended that these three terms, culture, peace and literature are interlinked and have equal impact on one another.

Literature promotes peace and peace is the thing necessary for any culture to flourish and progress.

Dr Tabassum Kashmiri, a veteran academician who served a Japanese university for almost thirty years, stated that ruling power exerts great influence on culture of the subject state and its impact on the thinking of artists and writers could be ignored.

Moreover, a book fair was also held at the Hockey Ground. Book publishers across the country set up their stalls to provide books to students on subsidized rates.