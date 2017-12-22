Three-day conference on parliamentary cooperation for peace to start Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):A three-day speakers’ conference would start from Saturday with an objective to focus on parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

Speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russian Federation and Turkey would participate along with their respective parliamentary delegations, a press release here Tuesday said.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had proposed during the 2nd meeting of Eurasian Parliaments’ Speakers held in Seoul to host this conference of speakers from the six countries to address the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity with a core vision of promoting dialogue and interdependence among the regional stakeholders which are key precursors of a prosperous society upon which rests the whole paradigm of sustainable development of coming generations

The notion to organize this imperative parliamentary meeting is to identify, promote and develop common socio-economic interests of these countries. This will help not only towards achieving stability and security of the region, but can also potentially blossom into a golden ring of peace, economic growth and sustainable prosperity.

The participating countries are tied by geographical proximity and a perpetual interdependence based on age old civilizational heritage as well as geo-economic links of trade, tourism and culture spread over centuries.

These six countries, exceed any region of the world with regards to human and natural resources, technological and skilled competence, and geo-political strategic importance. However, the persistent nuisance of global terrorism has been impeding the collective progress of this region.

Hence, the theme of the Speakers’ Conference aims at addressing these challenges through an exchange of knowledge, experiences and possible solutions in the form of dialogue.

The conference will enable the participating countries to engage in meaningful discussions to explore common means of combating terrorism, maintaining peace and enhancing connectivity of people and states.

The conference will also involve interaction among peace activists, representatives of business and trade community, professionals, academia and experts from the six countries.