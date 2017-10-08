Three-day anti polio campaign begins on Monday

PESHAWAR, Oct 08 (APP):In response to recently reported polio case from district Lakki Marwat, three days anti polio vaccination campaign in its bordering and nearby areas will start from Monday.

This three days anti-polio vaccination campaign in FR Lakki, FR Bannu, FR Tank, FR DI Khan and South Waziristan Agency will continue from October 9 to 11, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Total of179693 children below the age of five years will be vaccinated by 879 teams comprising 834 mobile teams, 34 fixed teams and 11 transit teams.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the government is making all out efforts to keep the zero polio case status of FATA.

EOC FATA Coordinator Dr. Fida Mohammad Wazir said that we are aiming to boost the immunity of children in high risk areas of FATA that are close to Lakki Marwat district.

He advised FATA team to focus on high risk mobile population to reduce the chances of polio (virus) transmission.

FATA completed one year without any polio case on July 27th, 2017. Last polio case in FATA emerged on July 27th, 2016. So far in 2017 not a single case is reported from FATA.