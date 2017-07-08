Three cops drown in River Indus, three rescued

DERA GHAZI KHAN, July 8 (APP): Three policemen
drowned in the River Indus while three others were rescued
when their boat capsized during pre-flood training on
Saturday.
A police spokesman and Rescue 1122 officials said
six policemen were riding a boat in the River Indus at
Ghazi Ghat where they were engaged in pre-flood swimming
training. Their boat, somehow, capsized and they fell
into water.
Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and rescued
three policemen, including police drivers Ijaz,Bilal and
constable Anis, who were shifted to Ghazi Teaching Hospital
where their condition is stated to be stable.
Rescuers, however, continued search for three other
policemen for few hours but later stopped the operation
due to darkness. The operation will resume on Sunday morning
to search the missing policemen, including Head Constable
Aslam, Ali Hamza (cook) and constable Taimur Nawaz.
Commissioner DG Khan Ahmad Ali Kamboh, RPO Rehmatullah
Niazi, DC Allah Rakha Anjum and DPO Ahmad Nawaz Cheema
visited the site.
Police and rescuers could not specify how the boat
capsized and stated that they were gathering information.
Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan
Dr Kaleemullah said eight divers had been sent to DG Khan
to join the search operation.
