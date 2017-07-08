Three cops drown in River Indus, three rescued

DERA GHAZI KHAN, July 8 (APP): Three policemen

drowned in the River Indus while three others were rescued

when their boat capsized during pre-flood training on

Saturday.

A police spokesman and Rescue 1122 officials said

six policemen were riding a boat in the River Indus at

Ghazi Ghat where they were engaged in pre-flood swimming

training. Their boat, somehow, capsized and they fell

into water.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and rescued

three policemen, including police drivers Ijaz,Bilal and

constable Anis, who were shifted to Ghazi Teaching Hospital

where their condition is stated to be stable.

Rescuers, however, continued search for three other

policemen for few hours but later stopped the operation

due to darkness. The operation will resume on Sunday morning

to search the missing policemen, including Head Constable

Aslam, Ali Hamza (cook) and constable Taimur Nawaz.

Commissioner DG Khan Ahmad Ali Kamboh, RPO Rehmatullah

Niazi, DC Allah Rakha Anjum and DPO Ahmad Nawaz Cheema

visited the site.

Police and rescuers could not specify how the boat

capsized and stated that they were gathering information.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan

Dr Kaleemullah said eight divers had been sent to DG Khan

to join the search operation.