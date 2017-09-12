Three bills introduced in NA, sent to standing committees

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Parliamentarians on Tuesday, the
private members’ day, introduced three bills in the National
Assembly, which were sent to concerned standing committees for
further deliberation.
Dr Fouzia Hameed introduced a bill to amend the Minimum
Wages Ordinance, 1961 [The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill,
(2017).
Dr Imran Khattak introduced a bill to amend the Right to
Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012 [The Right to Free and
Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017].
S.A. Iqbal Qadri introduced a bill to provide measures for
an equitable distribution of agricultural land [The Redistributive
Land Reforms Bill, 2017].
While, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq deferred
two bills meant to prevent and combat trafficking in persons,
especially women and children [The Trafficking in Persons Bill,
2017], and to amend Pakistan Standards and Quality Control
Authority Act, 1996 [The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control
Authority (Amendment) bill, 2017] due to absence of the movers.
