Three bills introduced in NA, sent to standing committees

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Parliamentarians on Tuesday, the

private members’ day, introduced three bills in the National

Assembly, which were sent to concerned standing committees for

further deliberation.

Dr Fouzia Hameed introduced a bill to amend the Minimum

Wages Ordinance, 1961 [The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill,

(2017).

Dr Imran Khattak introduced a bill to amend the Right to

Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012 [The Right to Free and

Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

S.A. Iqbal Qadri introduced a bill to provide measures for

an equitable distribution of agricultural land [The Redistributive

Land Reforms Bill, 2017].

While, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq deferred

two bills meant to prevent and combat trafficking in persons,

especially women and children [The Trafficking in Persons Bill,

2017], and to amend Pakistan Standards and Quality Control

Authority Act, 1996 [The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control

Authority (Amendment) bill, 2017] due to absence of the movers.