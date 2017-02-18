Three alleged militants gunned down by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP): The security forces gunned down three alleged militants in a retaliating attempt after exchange of firing in the wee hours of Saturday, police confirmed.

According to an official of the police control Dera Ismail Khan, an exchange of fire took place between alleged militants and security forces at Golachi road, in which three of the assailants were gunned down.

The security forces had raided the area in search of the suspected terrorists after receiving a tip regarding the presence of nefarious terrorists in the area. Security forces claimed that these terrorists were involved in conducting attacks in Pakistan and were also linked to foreign terrorist organizations.

Pakistan Army and security forces have been on the hunt for militants after a spate of terrorist attacks killed more than 100 people across the country and injured scores of others. Pakistan placed blame on banned outfit Jamaatul Ahrar and urged Afghanistan to act against such militants.

As per reports, Pakistan Army conducted an operation and destroyed hideouts of the JuA in Afghanistan on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Pak Afghan border remained closed for second consecutive day. The Chaman and Torkham border crossings have been closed for all sort of movement after Sehwan Sharif blast.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Police Saturday arrested 12 suspects during search operation in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to an official of the police control Peshawar, search operation was carried out in the areas under jurisdiction of Khazana police station. The arrested suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation. The security forces also arrested 104 suspects in a Search and Strike Operation conducted in various parts of the District Swabi.

The security forces also carried search operation in Chota Lahore area of Swabi and arrested 104 suspects. It is also worth mentioning here that the arrested suspects including four proclaimed offenders and five facilitators of the terrorists.