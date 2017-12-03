Threat of famine looms in war-torn Yemen: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 3 (APP):Top officials from across the United Nations system called on Saturday for the coalition to fully lift its blockade of Yemen’s Red Sea ports, warning that unless commercial imports are resumed, the threat of widespread famine in a matter of months is very real.

The officials also announced that the United Nations is sending a team to Riyadh to discuss any concerns the coalition and Saudi Arabia may have in relation to these ports. But we need the coalition to urgently grant unimpeded access for imports that are a lifeline for millions of people.