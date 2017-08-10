Thousands throng to welcome Nawaz in Jehlum

JEHLUM, Aug 10 (APP): Thousands supporters and party workers on
Thursday thronged Grand Trunk Road to welcome their leader former
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at different towns till he
reached Jehlum on way to Lahore.
Sharif travelled to Jehlum as first leg of his rally’s
schedule through Mandra, Gujjar Khan, Sohawa and Dina from
Rawalpindi as he opted for brisk drive to reach the party workers
who had been waiting him till last night.
On Wednesday the mammoth rally in twin cities of Rawalpindi
and Islamabad had delayed departure of the former prime minister to
Jehlum and he had to spent night at Rawalpindi than Jehlum. So on
Thursday the organizers of the rally decided to reach next
destination well in time to ease out party workers, from a painful
wait in the humid and hot weather.
On reaching Dina, the PML-N leader said Pakistan in 2017 was
far better than the one in 2013 and reiterated to continue efforts
for betterment of people. “I served the masses and me and my party
would carry forward this legacy.”
He said he had no charge of corruption against him and he was
penalized for serving the masses and pushing the country forward on
road to progress.
“There is no charge of corruption against me. I
never fleeced people or siphoned off money from national exchequer.”
He said a prime minister elected by millions of people was
dismissed by a few in the helm of affairs and this was an insult to
voters’ mandate.
Sharif said he could never forget the love and affection of people
had extended to him and promised to stand by them if they supported
him in creating a new Pakistan.
He said, “I have no charge of corruption, kick backs or
corruption from national kitty or in any project. I am with you and
desire you to stand with me to a better Pakistan.”
Later, he reached Jehlum where thousands of workers and supporters
welcomed their leader. They were chanting slogans and carrying banners and placards bearing picture of their leaders.
People continued running besides his vehicle as Nawaz Sharif
waived the workers thanking them for warm welcome.
