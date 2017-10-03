Thousands of lives lost every year from breast cancer due to ignorance: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

has said that thousands of precious lives are lost every year from breast cancer just because of mere ignorance.

Breast cancer is the only cancer if diagnosed at early stage chances

of survival are more than 90 per cent, he said.

The speaker, in his message on the awareness campaign of Pink

Ribbon being commemorated in October, said,”We will extend full support

to the Pink Ribbon for creating early detection and ensuring saving

lives.”

Hee said the Pink Ribbon was an international symbol of breast

cancer awareness. For the purpose, the Parliament House was illuminated

into pink lights in support of Pink Ribbon, he added.

This illumination is a part of national breast cancer awareness drive,

which will start on October 1 and continue till 31st. At the

Parliament House building, the illumination will last for three days.

During the three days, the Speaker National Assembly and other

parliamentarian will also express their concerns over this extremely dominant health issue among Pakistani women.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan had the highest rate of breast

cancer for any Asian population in the world. It was the most frequent malignancy in women, and accounted for 38.5% of all female cancers which

was 90,000 new cases every year.

He said about half (43.7%) of all breast cancers were locally advanced

accounting to 40,000 deaths per year. As per the new statistics, almost

10.2 million Pakistani women were at high risk of getting breast cancer

in their life span. These alarming stats require serious concerns of every citizen of the country, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said it was a very

significant and historical moment in the fight against breast cancer in Pakistan. Involvement of such a sanctified institute had provided hope to thousands of breast cancer patients in the countrty.

Aftab said Pink Ribbon had proposed establishment of 5 major breast

cancer hospitals in all provincial capitals of Pakistan. “This is not

merely a proposal as with the support of public philanthropists we

have already started the construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated

breast cancer hospital in Lahore,” he added.