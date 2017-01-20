Thousands attend star-studded anti-Trump rally in New York

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (APP): Top Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo and Cher joined thousands of other people outside a Donald Trump building on Thursday evening for a pre-inauguration demonstration that the organizers said was meant to energize those concerned about the Republican president-elect’s policies.

The event was staged in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park in Manhattan.

“Thousands of New Yorkers are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear – to fight for health care, criminal justice, immigrant rights, and action on climate change,” actor Ruffalo said. “We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight at every step discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow, and every day.”

Movie director Michael Moore urged people to regularly call their representatives in Congress. And actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” said Americans wary of Trump’s policies should become more involved.

Baldwin briefly did his Trump impression, which has drawn barbs from the president-elect.

Among the groups that helped organize the event were Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org.

Some mayors, including New York Democrat Bill de Blasio, have made a point of defying potential Trump policies

But a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday shows New Yorkers are split on how De Blasio should deal with the Trump White House. Forty-six percent said De Blasio should try to get along with Trump, while 45 percent said de Blasio should be a national leader in opposing Trump’s policies.

Trump, a billionaire New York real estate magnate, was in Washington, D.C., where he’s scheduled to be sworn in Friday as the 45th president.

He won the election in part through his vows to pump up the American economy and end many liberal policies of the outgoing Obama administration.