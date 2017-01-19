Those trying to mislead masses would face disappointment: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that those trying to mislead the people would face disappointment.

Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing here, the minister said that the Prime Minister’s all addresses to the nation were on record.

She said that the documents related to Panama Papers case referred

in the address were being submitted in the court while Imran Khan

failed to produce even a single evidence in his own petition.

She said that outside the court Imran Khan had nothing to say while his counsels did not give arguments on tax evasion and money laundering.

Now Imran had nothing to say except lying to the people, she said adding that Imran was claiming that the prime minister did not

speak the truth in the Parliament.

The minister said that the PML N counsels had presented the evidence in the court and it was being proved that Nawaz Sharif had no link with Panama Papers leaks and Marriyam Nawaz was not dependent on the prime minister.

She said that the case was being contested by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as all record was presented by its counsels while Imran Khan could not provide even a single counter evidence in his own petition.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the masses had confidence in the third time elected prime minister, while Imran was trying to mislead the nation by levelling baseless allegations against a popular leader.

The nation reposed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and would do the same in 2018 election, she said.

Marriyum said that the prime minister had been working day and

night for the development of the country and during next one and a half year, he would continue to cut ribbons of development projects.

The minister congratulated Imran Khan that the PM’s Davos visit

had proved very successful and the international institutions and

companies had showed great confidence in Pakistan. She said that

reports about the meetings of prime minister with investors and multi

national companies heads were telecast on the media and journey towards progress and prosperity would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.