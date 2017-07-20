This is not accountability; this is exploitation: PM

LOWARI, July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday warned his opponents not to test his patience

and said he was being victimised in the name of accountability;

something which the people of Pakistan would not accept.

Addressing the inauguration of the mutli-billion 10 km

long Lowari Tunnel, he said those demanding

his resignation needed a reality check as they had been

rejected by the masses, not only in 2008, 2013 and would be

rejected again in 2018.

The prime minister said the people of Chitral and Dir

would be at the forefront in defeating such elements.

He said he had not been brought into power by the

votes of those people and they had no right to ask for his

resignation.

“Stop this circus now, and do not test my patience. Do not test it my

brother,” he said in a strong message to his opponents, while addressing

the large gathering of people hailing from Chitral and Dir.

Prime Minister Sharif who earlier unveiled a plaque to

inaugurate the project said today some people were talking

about his accountability.

“They are seeking accountability of a person who is

building power plants, roads, infrastructure and changing the

lives of the people,” he said.

Pointing out the PTI, the prime minister said, “It is exploitation,

not accountability. No one in Pakistan will accept it. I have always asked what corruption have I done? Have I got some commission by selling trees, Did I get kickbacks of billions in Lowari Tunnel, in new roads, or power projects?

On the contrary, we saved Rs168 billion in three power projects.I cannot

tolerate such ridiculous allegations against me. For me, my respect and that of my family is far more important than anything else.”

He said anyone daring to disrespect me should first see his own

deeds.

He said when his party came into power, the world was

viewing the country as a failed state, the country was plunged

in darkness, with depressing economic indicators, lawlessness

and terrorism.

He recalled that the four-month long sit-in in front of the

parliament dug the grave of democracy, put a shroud on the constitution and law of the land, and tried in vain to bury the system.

He said a staged play was enacted but we refused to bow

to such elements of disruption and chaos. “I only bow to Allah

Almighty and no one else.”

The prime minister said he was very pleased to be

amongst his people on this joyous occasion as a dream project

was being completed.

He said it was the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz that

was building the real new Pakistan and said after completing

the Lowari Tunnel, they will also build a Women University in

Chitral.

He mentioned several other projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including

the Hazara Motorway.

He said it was his party that was also building the new KP.

He said it was his desire to build a motorway type road

upto Chitral and upgrade it to the level of Lahore, Karachi

and Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif said earlier Chitral was cut

off from the entire country and had no means of communication

for four months in the winters.

He said the project was launched in 1974 and should have

been completed by 1980, but no one was interested in

completing the project and serving the people living in this

remote area.

He said over 98 per cent of the work had been

completed while assuring that the rest would complete soon.

He said he asked the National Highway Authority Chairman

to complete the project and he was informed

that it would cost billions, but he directed to complete the

project, whatever the cost.

He said the Lowari Tunnel was now

open for traffic and now the people could utilize it.

The prime minister also announced provision of

electricity for the people of Dir and said efforts were

underway for providing it natural gas.

He said no matter, what it would cost, the people of Dir would

definitely get the gas.

He accepted the demands of the local MNA

Iftikharuddin, who got his seat from former President

Pervaiz Musharraf’s party, and said it was during Musharraf’s

tenure that he was hand-cuffed and sent behind the bars.

“Neither I bowed even at that time, nor I will do so

now,” he maintained.