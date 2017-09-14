Third T2O between Pakistan and Wolrd XI dubbed as ‘finale’

LAHORE, Sept 14 (APP): The third and last T20 match of

the Independence Cup series has gained the status of a ‘finale’ as

both the finalists teams will be aiming to strike a win to

become the winner of the mega event.

The event has its own significance as the World XI is a galaxy

of top notch cricketers drawn from seven countries and

youthful Pakistan team is the winner of Champions Trophy and in

the given circumstances the clash between the two teams has been dubbed

as a thrilling final.

Pakistani side will be defying a tough challenge from best

players of the different countries and the World XI on the other

hand will be eager to beat the home side to salvage its pride and to

get the title.

Both the rival captains have expressed their resolve to win

the third and the last match of the series which stand locked at

1-1 after the home side beat the World XI by 20 runs in the

opener. The touring side took the sweet revenge by winning the

following tie by seven wickets in front of a full house at

the Gaddafi Stadium.

“It is a very important match for us and we will be going all out

to win the match as the series is leveled at 1-1 and the match

has become equally important for the both sides to claim the

series title,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad while talking to

APP. He said the team must show consistency which will

be only possible when all the players exhibit their best game.

“I have urged the fellow colleague to give their one hundred

per cent and should not repeat the errors which they committed in

the second match,” he added.

Sarfraz asked the team members to lift the level of their

overall game, specially fielding to save runs and called upon

the Pakistan pace battery to bowl with more vigor and accuracy

to shatter the confidence of opponents experienced batting line up.

“Beating the World XI is a tough task ,but we are in the

right mindset to achieve this objective the way we did in the opening match of the series,” he said.

World XI captain Faf du Plessis said: “We made a coma back in

the second match after learning from our mistakes in the first game

and we will playing the last game with a similar mind set to achieve

our set goals.

“It is not going to be easy at all for us as Pakistan team has

the added advantage of home ground and crowd and it has also the

ability to fight back due to some good players in the side

and we have to overcome all these challenges for a winning way,”

he added.

He said World XI comprises players from different countries

and they took time to gel like a team and he is confident that team

will be giving a good show in the last match.

To a question he said he and his teammates are enjoying

playing cricket in Pakistan and they are very happy to be here.

“Pakistani people are very carrying and loving and we

received big encouragement and support from them in the two matches

and we look forward to similar gesture from them in the last match

as well,” he said.

Teams (from) World XI: Faf du Plessis , Captain, (South

Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies),

George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England),

Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand),

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh),David Miller (South Africa), Morne

Morkel (South Africa),Tim Paine (wicketkeeper).

(Australia),Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka),Darren Sammy (Windies)

and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wicketkeeper), Fakhar

Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin,

Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Amir

Yamin, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Sohail Khan.