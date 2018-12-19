Third FFB meeting reviews PC-1 for 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam chaired the third meeting of the Federal Forestry Board (FFB) to review the progress of project concept-1 (PC-1) models for 10 Billion Trees Tsunami (10BTT) project prepared by the provinces.

The PC-1were prepared by Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan forestry departments, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) Project in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change and United Nations Development Programme and Global Environment Facility (UNDP-GEF) arranged three-days’ consultative workshop to review the progress made in 2018 and prepared the work plan for 2019.

The provincial forestry departments heads apprised the adviser about the formulation of PC-1 and tree plantation models including cost, monitoring and irrigation. The participants informed that the PC-1 for 10 billion tree tsunami were completed and sent for formal approval to the provincial Planning and Development division, which is imperative for a transparent execution of the project, said the message.

Keeping in view the environmental and ecological impact on different variety of trees, the forest departments of all provinces, after exhaustive research selected different samples of tree for plantation with varying cost.

According to the PC-1, Punjab province would plant 0.53 billion plants at a cost of Rs 58 per plant, Sindh to plant 2 billion plants at a cost of Rs 5 per plant, KP would plant 1 billion plants at a cost of Rs 27 per plant, Balochistan to plant 0.25 billion plants at a cost of Rs 64 per plant, Gilgit Baltistan would plant 0.17 billion at a cost of Rs 41 per plant, AJK would plant 0.70 billion plants at a cost of Rs 29 per plant and National Highway Authority (NHA) would plant 0.0014 billion plants at a cost of Rs 1675 per plant.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam directed all concerned authorities to expedite the legal formalities for the timely plantation of plants; especially in the coming spring season and to produce an assessment report of plants availability and impediments in planting them.

Amin Aslam informed that the nation is very enthusiastic about the billion tree plantation project as it would enhance the biodiversity and ecological impact on the inhabitants. He further added that we will appoint an independent monitoring unit, which will supervise the tree plantation in the federal as well as provincial level.

Officials from the Forest, Environment and Wildlife Departments of KP, Punjab and Sindh participated in the event, said the message issued.

The National Project Manager, SFM Project, Muhammad Ayaz Khan on the various interventions carried out by the project at its targeted landscapes.

The interventions included boundaries delineation through Survey of Pakistan, capacity building of the officials and community members, different studies, Carbon stock assessment, institutional strengthening and natural regeneration.

More than 50 people from different walks of life, educational institutions and representatives from other ongoing projects run by ministry of climate change and research organizations participated in the last day of the workshop.