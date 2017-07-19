There is no proof that prime minister owns any property; Ejaz Afzal

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP); Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heading three-
member special implementation bench of the Supreme Court on Panama
case, on Wednesday remarked that there is no proof that the prime
minister owns any property by himself.
Another judge of the bench Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that no
corruption or misuse of authority was leveled in the joint
investigation team (JIT) report.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the Sharif family did not produce
any document to establish Hussain Nawaz was the original owner of
London flats but the JIT, on the other hand, found out that Maryam
Nawaz was the real owner of those apartments.
Advocate Khawaja Haris Ahmed counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
said that the children of his client were independent in their
business, assets and properties and the prime minister had nothing
to do with their assets and businesses.
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked that the court would take a
decision after looking at all the evidences.
Khawaja Haris said that his client had presented details of
all his assets to the joint investigation team (JIT).
He said that the prime minister had also provided details of
all assets and sources of income in the form of tax returns.
Haris said that according to the laws of the National
Accountability Bureau (NAB), an individual cannot be held
accountable for the properties and assets that are in the name of
his wife and children.
Justice Ejaz Afzal questioned why the prime minister claimed on the
floor of Parliament that all relevant documents are available to
show the source of funds used to obtain the offshore properties.
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the judges could not shut
their eyes to the fact that no document was submitted by the Sharif
family to substantiate the source of funds used to establish Hill
Metal. “Though source of fund has not been provided by the prime
minister, he received 86 per cent profit from the same business,” he
observed.
Khawaja Haris said that his client can only be held accountable for the
properties under his name, maintaining that the PM has no connection
to the London flats.
Upon this Justice Ejaz Afzal asked are there any records
available with Hassan and Hussain Nawaz that can prove that the
prime minister does not have any connection with the London flats?
Haris said that the connection between the prime minister and
the London flats is based on speculation. There are no documents
available to prove this, he added.
Have you also brought a Qatari letter with you?” Justice Azmat Saeed
asked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s lawyer, Tariq Hasan, as he began
his arguments before the bench.
Advocate Tariq Hassan said that the JIT had attempted to drag
his client into the matter. He said that the JIT had exceeded its
mandate. Upon this Justice Azmat Saeed asked the lawyer to approach
trial court if he had a lot of objections.
Tariq Hassan said that the confessional statement in Hudaibia
Papers Mills was extracted under duress, which had no legal
sanctity. The matter had been closed transaction of the past and
could not be reopened, he added.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that he can tell him about Ishaq Dar’s
connection to this case. The name of the finance minister’s nephew
is included in the transactions relating to the Gulf Steel Mills,
the judge elaborated, adding that money from the Hill Metal
Establishment was transferred to the minister’s son, Ali Dar.
Hassan said that the JIT did not have the mandate to recommend
reopening of the cases.
Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, said
that he wanted to submit records regarding the concerned companies
and pleaded the court for grant of time, saying that record had been
sought from Dubai.
Later the court adjourned further hearing of the case till
tomorrow.