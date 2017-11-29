There are no choices as Pakistan’s future lies in democracy: PM

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP):Reiterating the PML-N government’s unwavering resolve towards strengthening and taking forward democracy in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said that Pakistan’s future lied in democracy and there were no choices.

“Elections will be held in August next year… Our future lies in democracy. There are no choices here,” the prime minister emphatically stated while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first unit of 1320 MW coal-fired power project here at Port Qasim. The first unit will produce 660 MW of electricity.

Prime Minister Abbasi said, “We have a vibrant democracy; we have freedom of expression; we have free media; and

together the institutions of state have delivered for the people of Pakistan.”

“We may have difference of opinion; we may have Dharnas (sit-ins); we may have differences; but the institutions of state

have stood together to defeat terrorism and reject extremism,” he maintained.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the US$ 2 billion 1320 MW coal-fired power project, initiated under the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), reflected the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

He said the 660 MW first unit of the project had been completed in 30 months – ahead of schedule – and he had been

assured that the second unit of 660 MW would also be completed ahead of the schedule and to be inaugurated in February

2018.

The prime minister said the 1320 MW coal power project, jointly developed by Power China Resources Limited and Al Mirqab Capital of Qatar, was not only producing the cheapest power, but also was an environment-friendly.

He said the completion of the first unit of coal-fired power project was a significant milestone in CPEC, and for that both

Power China Resources Limited and Al Mirqab Capital should be congratulated.

The prime minister said Pakistan was fully committed to CPEC, which was bound not only to push economic growth and prosperity in the country but was also creating job opportunities for the youth.

Highlighting the government’s performance during the last over four years, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, when the PML-N government came into power in 2013, the country was facing severe power shortages and there were blackouts of up to 16 hours daily.

“Now I can say with full confidence that Pakistan has surplus power generation,” he added.

He said the PML-N government launched various power projects and completed them, adding, even the 400 MW Nandi Pur power project, which was lingering on over the last ten years, was completed by the present government. “This is the reality of PML-N government,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the government had also brought about diversity in energy fuel-mix and reduced the cost of

production. Last month NEPRA (National Power Regulatory Authority) reduced the electricity price for consumers by

Rs 2 per KW, he added.

He also mentioned various power projects, including coal-fired, gas-fired and hydel-based which had added thousands

of mega watts of power to the national grid over the last four and a half years as well as the measures that attracted foreign investment in the energy sector.

The prime minister said the main objective and purpose of the development projects, including the power projects, was to achieve high economic growth, generate job opportunities for the youth and bring prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Besides, he said, the PML-N government intended to provide resources and was committed to supporting the provincial governments in achieving 100% literacy rate, with target for 100% enrollment, 100% retention and 100% graduation.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the elections would be held in August next year, and whichever government came into power would have to continue with the same pace and the same purpose to achieve economic growth and deliver for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the prime minister on arrival at the Karachi Airport, was received by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief

Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior officials.