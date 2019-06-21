ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):Theatre Wallay would organize the fifth edition of its standup comedy series on June 28 at The Farm in Islamabad.

An highly accomplished standup comedians would entertain the audience at fifth edition. Stand-up comedy is a comic style in which a comedian performs in front of a live audience, usually speaking directly to them.

The performer is commonly known as a comic, stand-up comic, comedian, stand-up comedian, or simply a stand-up.