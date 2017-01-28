Thank You Nawaz Sharif’ rally taken out in Karachi

KARACHI, Jan 28 (APP): For initiating mega development projects

in Karachi, a ‘Thank You Nawaz Sharif Rally’ was taken out here on Saturday. It was led by the PML N Senator Nihal Hashmi.

The rally commenced from the Green Line Project in Surjani Town

and concluded at Gurumandir.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Nihal Hashmi thanked the people

for participating in large number.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif loves Karachi

and its residents.

The Senator stated that on the directives of the Prime Minister,

billions of rupees were being spent on provision of decent travel facilities as well as supply of drinking water to the Karachiites.

This was the responsibility of the provincial government, he

further pointed out.

Nihal Hashmi criticised the provincial government in Sindh and

stated that it ignored development schemes in Karachi and other cities which enhanced the civic problems.

He said that restoration of law and order in Karachi was a big

achievement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Senator was of the view that in 2018 general elections,

PML N would also achieve significant success in Karachi and other

parts of Sindh.

PML N spokesman in Sindh, Asad Usmani, said that by taking part

in large number in the rally, the Karachiites have proved that they love Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML N.

