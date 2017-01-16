Thailand to provide assistance for restoration of Ghandhara Archelogical sites

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Thailand Government will provide

assistance for restoration and maintenance of Ghandhara

Archeological Sites in Taxila and Swat.

This was stated by Managing Director Pakistan Tourism

Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, after his

meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Suchart

Liengsaengthong.

“After restoration of law and order situation in Pakistan, the

Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over

the previous two years,” he said.

He said that the significance of Buddhist civilization remains

in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as

a result of proper publicity. He added that “I am surprised to

realize that above 33 million tourists visit Thailand every year and

we are ready to learn from their experience by adopting the

strategies of Thailand tourism industry,”.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara

Buddhist Civilizations and there are numerous holy places in

Pakistan of the great value for Thai Buddhist people.

Managing Director PTDC urged that it would be highly

appreciated to arrange a visit to Thailand to have experience of

Tourism industry in Thailand.

He also inform the Ambassador that during his visit to

Thailand he would like to meet with the Chairman of Tourism

Authority and chief of the tourist Police of Thailand and also meet

with the tour operators and travel agents.

The Ambassador assured the Managing Director PTDC for his

support for promotion of tourism in Pakistan especially in religious

tourism.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor informed Thai Ambassador that Publicity

material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon. We

will also provide links to Thailand Embassy in Pakistan and Embassy

of Pakistan in Thailand on our website.

“PTDC will invites travel writers to project Ghandhara

Heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance

the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand,” he said.

The Managing Director said bilateral cooperation in the

field of tourism as per vision of the Prime Minister of Islamic

Republic of Pakistan regarding promotion of tourism in the country

is essential.

PTDC intends to sign MoU with Thai Air for promotion of

tourism in Pakistan. The Ambassador of Thailand appreciated the idea

given by the MD PTDC for promotion of tourism on the following

points:

The Ambassador of Thailand told the MD PTDC that the Thailand

embassy will invite four chief monks as guests. PTDC will extend the

local hospitality in Pakistan.

The Ambassador showed keen interest in organizing a Buddha

Heritage exhibition in Thailand to attract the Buddhist tourists to

visit Pakistan to see their religious sites at Taxila, Thakt Bhai

and Swat.

The MD PTDC said the Buddhists conference will be

arranged to invite the Buddhist Scholars and tour operators to

attend the conference.