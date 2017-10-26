Thailand royal cremation ceremony for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej represents Federal Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday represented Pakistan at royal cremation ceremony of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

According to FO statement, he participated in the royal cremation ceremony of his majesty, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, as special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The high-level participation marks the deep sense of grief that the government and people of Pakistan have shared with the government and people of Thailand on the passing away of their beloved King.

The minister paid the utmost respect and homage in honour of the late king on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

Minister Leghari also conveyed heartfelt condolences to his majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand.

The royal cremation ceremony, held in Bangkok on October 26, was attended by dignitaries from over forty countries from around the world. His majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej had passed away on 13 October.

His majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej played a fundamental role in the development of Thailand and the well being of the people. He would also be remembered for his vision and leadership in promoting Thailand’s relations with the international community.

Pakistan and Thailand enjoy excellent and cordial relations. His Majesty the Late King had a strong contribution both the two countries friendship.

The people of Pakistan still cherish the landmark visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit to Pakistan in 1962 and that visit laid the foundation of a long lasting relationship between the two countries, which has strengthened and diversified in many fields over the last decades.