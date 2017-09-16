Thailand beat Pakistan in doubles of Davis Cup final

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): The Thailand team had an upper hand

against Pakistan in the doubles of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-

II final, played here at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports

Complex on Saturday.

The Thailand team of Sanchai Ratiwatana and Sonchat Ratiwatana

outclassed Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan by 3-1 (4-6, 6-

4, 6-1, 6-1) in the doubles.

Pakistan led the first set by 6-4 but after that lost three

consecutive sets to Thailand by 4-6, 1-6, 1-6. The match lasted for

2 hours and 15 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Pakistan captain Mohammed Khalid

said “we didn’t play Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq in the doubles

as we wanted to avoid an injury of these two players. “We want to

come back strong on Sunday,” he said.

“Though we didn’t expect this type of result but hopefully we

would do better on the last day,” he said. It may be mentioned here

that Pakistan led the singles on the first day of the Davis Cup

final by 2-0.