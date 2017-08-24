Thai team to reach Pakistan on Sep 11 for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The Thailand team will reach Pakistan
on September 11 to participate in the Davis Cup Group II final
scheduled to be held here at Pakistan Sports Complex.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary
Sanaullah Aman said the Davis Cup Group II final would be played
from September 15 to 17. “The trials to select the team have begun
here at the same venue,” he said.
The players in the trials include Abid Mushtaq, Shehzad Khan
and Muzammil Murtaza while Muhammad Abid Ali Albar is also expected
to feature in the trials after his return on September 6.
He said Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan have been exempted from
the trials. Non-playing captain Muhammad Khalid will monitor the
trials.
