Terrorists will fail to fulfill agenda of destabilizing country: Ghafoor Haidri

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Wednesday said that terrorists will fail to fulfill their agenda of destabilizing the country by planning nefarious designs against the state.

Speaking at the upper house of the parliament after recovery from the injuries due to recent suicidal blast in Mastung, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that these anti-state elements were working on the agenda of enemies of Pakistan and couldn’t see this country on path of progress and development.

He said that Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) has always supported the stance of the state and has adopted clear policy against those who wanted to impose their thoughts through weapons and extremism in the country.

He said that JUI-F was the only party which took clear stance against this ideology and organized a meeting in Peshawar to reject the activities of these extremist elements against the state.

He said that the meeting clearly forbidden any such activity against the state.

He added similar meeting on same issue was also held in Lahore where JUI-F had also adopted clear stance against anti-state elements.

He said that the attempt on his life has failed to shake his resolve, adding that such acts instead strengthen the ideology, which would be protected by the coming generations.

Mulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that the fight for truth and falsehood would continue in the times to come.

He said that JUI-F stands with the state and fully supportive of its national and international policies on matters including Kashmir, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and at borders etc..

He said “We are facing such threats from terrorists due to our strong and clear standing on matters of national interest.”

He made it clear that JUI-F will not compromise on its standing and continue to struggle for the promotion of Islam and strengthening of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that proper investigation will be held on Mastung incident.

He appealed the government to announce compensation amount for those who lost their lives in the incident and proper treatment to those who received serious injuries.

He thanked Chairman Senate and leaders of all political and religious parties for expressing their sympathies with him in difficult time. He said that those who lost their lives in the blast had been granted eternal life, acquiring the highest ranks of martyrdom.

The Deputy Chairman also briefed the house on the incident and the medical services provided to the victims of the blast soon after the incident and other aspects.