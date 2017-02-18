Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood: CM

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that terrorists will be held accountable

for every drop of blood by the people of Pakistan.

“We will not take rest until we eliminate the killer terrorists,

who stole the lives of children from their parents.

“I have met the families of the martyrs and found their

enthusiasm and dedication very high and strong,” the CM

said in a statement here on Saturday.

He said that during the meetings with the injured, he found them

more dedicated than common people in the war against terrorism.

Despite the feelings of grief, families of martyrs were full of patriotic passion.

He said that coward enemies could not defeat the courageous

and enthusiastic Pakistani nation. “We have to win this battle

of survival against terrorism at any cost. And we are to fight

this battle till elimination of the last terrorist,” he added.

He said that in the war on terror, we will fulfil our

responsibility to provide a peaceful, secure and prosperous

Pakistan to our future generations.

The CM said that blast in Lahore was a conspiracy of our enemy. Everyone is saddened by the loss of precious human lives in this

incident and the entire nation shares grief of the families of

those killed in terrorism.

He said that martyred DIG Traffic Capt. (R) Ahmad Mobin,

SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials have sacrificed

their precious lives for the great cause. Martyred police

officers and officials have set a great example of

dutifulness, he added.