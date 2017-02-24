Terrorists to soon reach their end: Barjees

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and
Gilgit-Baltistan Ch M Berjees Tahir said on Friday that Pakistani
nation had won the war against terrorism morally, and soon the
terrorists would reach their end.
He was talking to media after inaugurating afforestation
drive 2017 at Kashmir office here.
He said that even after facing crucial situation, the morale
of the nation was high and the world witnessed that nobody was
shut shops after the Defence blast.
He said that PSL final would be held in Lahore at every cost
as the terrorists could not demoralize the nation through
their activities.
Barjees asked the media to show responsible gesture in
profession during reporting.
