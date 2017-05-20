Jahdve issue to be dealt under law of land: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan said that Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhve was convicted by the court
of law as it was established that he was a terrorist, spy and agent
involved in terrorist activities in the country.
Had Jadhve not been arrested on time, he might have spread more
destruction in Pakistan, the Minister said while addressing
passing-out parade of 800 recruits of Frontier
Constabulary (FC) at Warsak, Peshawar.
Chaudhary Nisar said there is no doubt that whole nation is united
on national security issues and advised some misguided elements to
avoid making this issue controversial.
He pointed out that it was india and not Pakistan which had
approached International Court of Justice (ICJ) and added Pakistan
government would deal Jadhve case according to its law of the land.
He said that terrorists, who are being paid by anti-Islamic
elements, kill innocent people in the name of religion.
He said that such elements are the enemy of Islam and humanity
and would be dealt with iron hands.
The Minister said ” you recruits are neither soldiers of
FC nor soldiers of Pakistan but the soldier of Islam who are
fighting for peace by carrying out operation Raddul Fasaad.”
“Allah Almighty dislikes spreading ‘Fasaad’ on earth and
terms killing of a person, killing of whole mankind” he added.
Chaudhary Nisar said FC troops who rendered their lives for
protection of motherland, were in fact the real heroes and
the whole nation did recognise their sacrifices with high
esteem.
Paying tributes to the martyres of the forces, he said
they did sacrifice for the national solidarity so that masses
could live in a peaceful atmosphere.
The Minister asked recruits that it is the initial
phase of their career, so they will be doing a lot to defeat
terrorism.
He said Pakistan government would take necessary steps for
the betterment of the security forces adding in last three years
on directives of the Prime Minster about Rs. 80.0 billion had
been spent on Civil Armed Forces.
He said 29 new wings would be established in coming two to
three months.
To a question, the Minster said Pakistan has close relations
with Afghans and wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as it is
in its own interests. However, if Afghanistan would toe Indian line
then it would not be tolerated, he added.
He suggested that Afghanistan, instead of leveling
allegations, should maintain its own internal affairs for stability
in the region.
About Pakistan-Iran ties, he said both countries are tied in
Islamic brotherhood and will address problems with mutual
understandings. For this purpose, he would visit Iran after
Ramadan to resolve specific bilateral issues, he added.
He said Iranian Foreign Minister during his meeting with
Paksitani leadership, agreed upon for not allowing any movement
against both countries.
Jahdve issue to be dealt under law of land: Nisar
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali