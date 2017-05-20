Jahdve issue to be dealt under law of land: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan said that Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhve was convicted by the court

of law as it was established that he was a terrorist, spy and agent

involved in terrorist activities in the country.

Had Jadhve not been arrested on time, he might have spread more

destruction in Pakistan, the Minister said while addressing

passing-out parade of 800 recruits of Frontier

Constabulary (FC) at Warsak, Peshawar.

Chaudhary Nisar said there is no doubt that whole nation is united

on national security issues and advised some misguided elements to

avoid making this issue controversial.

He pointed out that it was india and not Pakistan which had

approached International Court of Justice (ICJ) and added Pakistan

government would deal Jadhve case according to its law of the land.

He said that terrorists, who are being paid by anti-Islamic

elements, kill innocent people in the name of religion.

He said that such elements are the enemy of Islam and humanity

and would be dealt with iron hands.

The Minister said ” you recruits are neither soldiers of

FC nor soldiers of Pakistan but the soldier of Islam who are

fighting for peace by carrying out operation Raddul Fasaad.”

“Allah Almighty dislikes spreading ‘Fasaad’ on earth and

terms killing of a person, killing of whole mankind” he added.

Chaudhary Nisar said FC troops who rendered their lives for

protection of motherland, were in fact the real heroes and

the whole nation did recognise their sacrifices with high

esteem.

Paying tributes to the martyres of the forces, he said

they did sacrifice for the national solidarity so that masses

could live in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Minister asked recruits that it is the initial

phase of their career, so they will be doing a lot to defeat

terrorism.

He said Pakistan government would take necessary steps for

the betterment of the security forces adding in last three years

on directives of the Prime Minster about Rs. 80.0 billion had

been spent on Civil Armed Forces.

He said 29 new wings would be established in coming two to

three months.

To a question, the Minster said Pakistan has close relations

with Afghans and wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as it is

in its own interests. However, if Afghanistan would toe Indian line

then it would not be tolerated, he added.

He suggested that Afghanistan, instead of leveling

allegations, should maintain its own internal affairs for stability

in the region.

About Pakistan-Iran ties, he said both countries are tied in

Islamic brotherhood and will address problems with mutual

understandings. For this purpose, he would visit Iran after

Ramadan to resolve specific bilateral issues, he added.

He said Iranian Foreign Minister during his meeting with

Paksitani leadership, agreed upon for not allowing any movement

against both countries.