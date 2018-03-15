Terrorists coward attempts cannot affect country’s course to development : Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the terrorists were taking last breaths in the country and their futile attempts could not affect the country’s course to sustainable socio-economic development.

Talking to media after attending an event organized by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), he strongly condemned the bomb blast at police check-post near Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtma site in Lahore last night .

He said such cowardice activities of terrorists were showing their frustration as they could not see Pakistan a flourished and prosperous country.

“Social and business activities in the country are getting boom, sports grounds are reviving while peace is being restored in the country so such few incidents cannot put negative impact,” he added.

Paying rich tribute to those martyred in the incident, the Minister said the bomber could not enter the gathering due to timely action of Police officials at check post.

He said the Police and other security officials were endangering their lives to ensure safety of citizens.