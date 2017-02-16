Terrorists cannot defeat state, demoralize nation: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Thursday said that terrorists could not defeat state or demoralize the Pakistani nation.

Talking to PTV, he condemned the blast at Sehwan Sharif in which many people were killed and injured.

He said there was need to make more effective mechanism of intelligence sharing to wipe out terrorism.

He said that terrorism was a regional and international issue which should be tackled by creating awareness at national level.

The Senator said that Pakistan had come out from a difficult situation due to the operation launched to flush out the menace from the country.

To a question he said that some foreign powers wanted to demoralize Pakistani nation. But the whole nation was united against the war on terrorism, he added.

He said, “We are getting success in the war against terrorism, but we need to take more measures to eliminate the menace from the country.”