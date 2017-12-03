Muqam lays wreath at Agriculture Institute attack martyr’s grave in Shangla

PESHAWAR, Dec 03 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam Sunday laid a wreath at the grave of Shaheed Bilal Ahmad, who was martyred in the Agriculture Institute Peshawar attack, in Lewani area of the Shangla district.

Amir Muqam, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

also visited the residence of Shaheed Bilal and expressed condolences with his bereaved family.

Bilal Ahmad who fell victim to the terrorist attack on Friday at the Agriculture Training Institute in Peshawar.

Nine persons, mostly students, were killed and 32 others injured in the attack.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Amir Muqam said the enemies could not dent the spirit of Pakistani

nation by carrying out such cowardly attacks.

The attack on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) showed that the terrorists were taking

guidance from external enemies and trying to destabilize the country, he added.

He said it was time for the political leadership to shun differences and get united for the of eradication of the menace of terrorism, and for protection and safety of the countrymen.

Amir Muqam said the parents of martyred Bilal Ahmad deserved the highest appreciation for bearing the loss

of their beloved one with patience and feeling proud over his sacrifice.

He also held out assurance about payment of compensation to all the victims including heirs of dead, serious injured and minor injured.

Muqam said due to effective measures taken by security forces, the terrorists had turned towards soft targets such as educational institutions, however, they would not succeed in their nefarious designs against the country.

He said the government was taking practical measures for the eradication of terrorism from the country and in

that regard the role of Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcing agencies was very commendable.

Like all countrymen, PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also concerned over the deadly attack at the Agriculture Institute, he added.