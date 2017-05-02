Terrorists attack from across Afghan border repulsed;3 terrorists killed number of others injured

RAWALPINDI May 01 (APP): Terrorists on Monday late attacked from across the Afghan border on two Pakistan Army border posts in South Waziristan Agency those were valiantly repulsed by Pakistan Army troops.
During the course of repulsion of terrorist attacks, three attackers were killed while a number of their accomplices were injured, Inter Services Public Relations here said.
