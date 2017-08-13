Terrorist to be taken to their logical end: COAS

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar
Javed Bajwa has said that terrorists would be taken to their logical
end and totally flushed out from the country.
He was addressing a ceremony after hoisting the highest flag
of South Asia and eighth highest in the world here at Wagah Border
on the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.
The COAS said that Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices
in the war against terrorism.
Expressing the determination to wipe out terrorism from the
country, he said that terrorists’ bullets and ammunition would be
finished but they would not be able to defeat the passion and love
of the `jawans’ of Pakistan Army for the motherland.
He said Pakistan at present was confronted with a host of
internal and external challenges. He assured that Pakistan Army,
Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies would never deject the
people of Pakistan.
“We will foil the nefarious designs of anyone, who will try to
cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” he added.
He expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a country as
envisioned by Allama Mohammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali
Jinnah. He said every institution in Pakistan was doing its duty
adding that the country was moving on the right path.
The Army Chief said that Pakistan’s flag was symbol of its
dignity. He lauded and congratulated Pakistan Rangers for arranging
a superb flag hoisting ceremony at the Wagah Border.
