Terrorism to be defeated with unity, Army above any sect: DG ISPR

PARACHINAR, June 30 (APP): Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said
that menace of terrorism would be completely eliminated with unity
and the Pakistan army had already made great achievements on this
front.
Talking to media he said “Security of whole country is equally
valued for us, entire nation is equal for us, we are above any sect,
we are Pakistanis and muslims”.
About the demands of Parachinar protesters, he said, they have
some political and security related demands.
About security demands, he said under the direction of Chief
of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa more army troops had been deployed in the area.
The COAS had also announced several development projects for
the area, adding “the security situation in the area will be
improved after the measures,” he expressed the hoped.
The DG ISPR said that fencing along the Afghan border had
begun and it will be completed in two phases, he said. In the first
phase, he said fencing of the sensitive areas would be completed
from where terrorists try to sneak into Pakistan from across the
border.
In the second phase, remaining chunk of border will be fenced,
he added.
